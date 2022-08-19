A POPULAR York venue is set to open a new sister restaurant in North Yorkshire.

Cosy Club opened in Fossgate back in 2017 and is a popular haunt on the eating out scene.

The bar and restaurant in the former in Macdonald's furniture shop describes itself as offering "quirky, eccentric and playful... casual dining, drinking and lounging in a homely and family friendly environment".

Macdonalds furniture store had been in Fossgate since 1947, but it closed in spring 2016 when owner Martyn Macdonald retired and the building having first opened in 1911 as York's first purpose-built picture house.

Now the chain is coming to Cambridge Street, in the heart of Harrogate’s town centre and close to the Victoria Shopping Centre and Harrogate Theatre.

A spokesman for owners Loungers Plc, property and acquisitions team said: “Harrogate has been a target of ours for some time. The town being a popular tourist destination with a good local catchment and regular polls as one of the best places to live in Britain is somewhere we are very excited to open.

"Our new restaurant offers a very strong location, linking the main retail and leisure pitches within the town.

"The externals of this historic building have been extensively renovated by our landlord, Broadland Properties, and we have been pleased to work with them on this prominent building in order to bring Cosy Club to Harrogate.”

The Harrogate Cosy Club opens on Wednesday, August 31.