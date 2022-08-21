WHILE searching through our archives, we came across this great photo of cyclists riding over Castle Mills Bridge in 1979.
Holding a banner with the slogan ‘York is a Cycling City’, more than 400 cyclists had filled the city streets in protest over the lack of facilities in York for bicycles.
Pedestrians watched in amazement as the cyclists rode from the Castle Museum car park, round Fishergate, to Clifford Street and Micklegate, before eventually ending up in Exhibition Square.
Overall, organiser Mr Clarke, a member of the York Friends of the Earth group, felt that their first public demonstration had gone well, as motorists slowed down in appreciation of what the bell-ringing cyclists were trying to achieve.
