A BUS passenger is believed to have stolen a fellow passenger's wallet and then used his debit card several times after getting off the bus.
Humberside Police said that a man's wallet was reported to have fallen out of his pocket on to the seat and out of his view whilst he was travelling between Barmby Moor and Market Weighton, in East Yorkshire, between 6.10pm and 6.50pm on Saturday July 9.
"It is believed that another passenger, a man on the bus, has then taken the wallet and got off the service at Holme Upon Spalding Moor," said a spokesperson.
"After exiting the bus, the victim's debit card was then used to make several transactions at a shop."
They said police wanted to speak to the man seen in these CCTC images in connection with the theft and fraud.
Anyone recognising him is asked to call 101, quoting 22000032445.
