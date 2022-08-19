ANOTHER store in York city centre has announced it is to close.

Game York, the video game store in Church Street selling board games & new/used video games, plus consoles, controllers & collectibles, has tweeted that it was 'sad to say' it will be closing on Thursday September 1.

"Thank you to everyone for your support," it said.

"Make sure to come visit us before we go!"

The news comes just days after TK Maxx announced that its store in Coney Street was to close next month, making way for a Hard Rock Cafe.

Bon Marché's store in Goodramgate also closed earlier in the summer.

The announcement by Game York has caused dismay, with one customer tweeting:" Oh man, the city centre Game is easier and more accessible for me and my disabled sister."

Another tweeted:" Gutted. Great team and shop," while a third said: "Absolutely heartbroken! Best of luck to such a wonderful team!"

A fourth tweeted: "NOOOOOO! I like going there often. where do i go to game shop after GAME closed. It's easy for me with my disability for 20 years."