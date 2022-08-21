A YORK couple who turned around the ‘worst house on the street’ for a TV show now want to get into property development.

Couple Gemma, 34, and Scott, 42, appeared on Channel 4's programme ‘Worst House on the Street’ to turn their three-bed terrace house in Holgate, which had mushrooms on the walls and dated 1960s décor, into their new family home.

They enjoyed their experience so much that they now want to renovate more properties in the future.

Keep up with their renovation work on Instagram via @embleterrace

Scott and Gemma appeared on Channel 4's Worst House on the Street Picture: Gemma and Scott

The couple moved to York with plans to get on the property ladder and start a family after living in Dubai for seven years.

After finding that they were now out of touch with the UK property market, they found a £195,000 home online.

Despite the condition it was in, they say they loved its high ceilings and saw its potential.

The family bathroom Picture: Gemma and Scott

However, the couple had no previous experience of property development and were out of their comfort zone.

Scott then found an advert for the Channel 4 programme while scrolling on Facebook, and despite the couple’s worries about being on camera, they ultimately saw it as a great opportunity to enlist expert help and to work to a timeframe.

The master bedroom Picture: Gemma and Scott

Filming began 10 days after initial chats with producers, and their episode aired on Tuesday, August 9.

Scott told The Press: “The thought of going on TV and working to the 14 week time frame was daunting – we didn’t think anything would come of it when we applied.

Fireplace Picture: Gemma and Scott

“We were the last people to be signed up to the show so we were up against it having 10 days to get a builder in time for filming.

“The show helped us to get local tradesmen quicker, and it was nice for them to show their work on TV.”

The living room Picture: Gemma and Scott

Gemma added: “I was worried about going to Tesco and people recognising us, and how we’d come across – we don’t like being on camera and like to keep to ourselves, but we soon got over that as we were so busy with the work that you forget that they’re there filming around you.

“We were nervous about seeing it, we watched the show with our family with our hands over our eyes, but we were happy with it and felt it showed us as we are.

The kitchen Picture: Gemma and Scott

“It was weird seeing ourselves on TV, but we thought it was nice to show York– and Scott’s nan and grandad watching from London thought York looked beautiful.”

The bathroom Picture: Gemma and Scott

The couple said that they just need to finish tiling the downstairs bathroom and put a carpet down in the second bedroom.

In the future they plan to convert the loft into another bedroom with an ensuite.