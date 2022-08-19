A HEROIN dealer in North Yorkshire has been jailed for four years - after he was "caught in the act" by police officers.

James Francis David Drydale, 27, of Falsgrave Road in Scarborough, appeared at York Crown Court today (August 19) after previously admitting to being in possession of heroin with intent to supply.

This followed his arrest at around 12.30am on May 4 when police tracked a black Audi TT car he was a passenger in to an address in Cayton.

DC Darrel Temple, of Operation Expedite Proactive Team, said the four-year prison sentence handed to Drydale is a “satisfying resolution to the investigation which had been active over a number of weeks between April and May this year."

DC Temple said: “The anonymous tip-off we received was acted upon very quickly and Drydale was located inside the address trying to escape through an upstairs window.

“Significantly, he had the drugs gripped in his hand when he was arrested. We literally caught him in the act.

“This type of information from members of the public is the lifeblood of effective policing and successful investigations.

“Once again, we have been helped to secure justice and take another drug dealer off our streets thanks to the excellent community support we have in the Scarborough area.”

Anyone with any information about suspected drug-related crime are urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.