FOOTBALL-MAD youngsters and their parents from an under-threat York village school have had the change to watch matches at a Premier League Club.

Thanks to an initiative masterminded by head teacher, Jonathan Green, youngsters at Naburn CE School have been heading to South Yorkshire to watch Sheffield United play.

He said: "My love of football and Sheffield Utd Football Club runs deep. I am a season ticket holder and have watched the Blades since I was six when my Grandfather took me down The Lane.

"My interest drew me to ask the club if it would be able to accommodate us for a couple of fixtures last season.

"Sheffield Utd kindly obliged - tickets weren't free, but a knocked down rate.

"As part of the deal the club runs a cash back reward system for school parties that we have now benefitted from twice.

"We have also had an article in the club programme on match day.

"So far we have been well entertained and been lucky mascots for the two games we have attended. Two Blades victories (4-1 v Middlesbrough and 4-0 v Fulham). We now plan to go to the match on October 1 against Birmingham City, when we have been invited to be flag wavers welcoming the two teams onto the pitch.

"Apart from my enthusiasm for football, I saw this as a great opportunity to bring our small school community and families together.

"It has naturally built a 'Dad' interest and engagement along with their children - both boys and girls.

"It has added to conversation at the gate and has helped to add value to the school in a number of positive ways."

Naburn pupils in the crowd at Sheffield United

As The Press reported earlier this month, Naburn School has been praised for making progress – five months after Ofsted rated it as “inadequate”.

A monitoring inspection of Naburn Primary School found its improvement plan is fit for purpose and school leaders are “taking effective action towards the removal of special measures".

The school has been struggling for several years due to falling pupil numbers and was told it could be closed if an academy chain sponsor cannot be found to take it over.

Following a monitoring visit in June, an inspector has written to Mr Green to tell him that the school remains inadequate – but there were several positive signs in the report.

After the Ofsted report, Wheldrake ward councillor Christian Vassie, who has been campaigning to save the school, said he was “heartened” that improvements had been noted by the inspector.

He said: “We are not out of the trees but I am sure the whole community is proud of the effort being put into turning the school around by the headteacher, staff, governors and the city council.

“From a perilous situation four months ago real progress is being made. This has to be a good thing for the children and the whole village, and it is also fantastic that just weeks ago the Year 6 pupils all flew through their key stage two tests, getting the best results across the city.”

Wheldrake ward councillor Christian Vassie