RACEGOERS have been warned to avoid train travel if possible as the next strike date clashes with the Sky Bet Ebor race.

The RMT and TSSA trade unions, who staged the previous industrial action in June and July due to disputes over pay, pensions and working conditions, have launched another round of strikes this week.

The first date of these strikes was yesterday (August 18), which clashed with ladies' day of the Ebor festival at York Racecourse, and the second date is tomorrow (August 20), which is the day of the Sky Bet Ebor race.

However RMT have told The Press that the clash with Ebor was not purposeful.

Yesterday's RMT and TSSA strike picket line outside York Station Picture: Gwen Vardigans

Micky Thompson, RMT Regional Organiser for the North East said: "The RMT Strike Action was not centred around the York Races. The industrial action affecting 14 Train Operating Companies and Network Rail was considered on a national basis, not a geographical location.

"Let me assure you that nobody wants strike action and we have attempted all avenues to avoid it.

"The objective of the strike action is to force the Rail Delivery Group, DFT and Government officials back around the negotiating table in an attempt to find an amicable resolution which addressed both parties concerns.

"However, when you have a party as that is intransigent in its position in that whole scale decimation and apparent reform of the railway industry is required at all costs and no consideration is afforded to its employees livelihoods or futures, then regrettably strike action and the withdrawal of labour is all that is left.

"So whilst I apologise to the travelling public for the inconvenience caused, I do though, however, not apologise for my union taking strike action in support and defence of its members.”

Yesterday's strike did not impact ladies' day, according to the Racecourse.

After engaging with Network Rail, the Racecourse has permitted racegoers to leave their cars overnight for free of charge at the car parks, providing they pick them up before 11am the next day.

Sam MacDougall, East Coast Operations Director for Network Rail, said: "We’re sorry for the impact this has on anybody planning a day out in York.

"Those who have no other choice should check their individual journey, know their last train times and expect a limited, busy service.”

Only 20 per cent of all normal services ran by the 14 train operators involved with the strikes, will be going ahead, and the firms have advised passengers to avoid unnecessary travel on the strike dates if possible.

Passengers are also warned that disruption to services is expected on the morning of Sunday, August 21, with a later start as railway staff return to work.