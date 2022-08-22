I'VE always looked forwards to Emma Clayton's comments and analysis page in The Press and often agree with her down to earth look at life, but not quite with her latest article headlined 'Uni not just about money'.

Perhaps in her university days her time was spent more on the academic pursuits and social interactions away from her home environment.

But over the past 20 years it's leaning less to the academic pursuits and more to Monopoly with the "business" more interested in buying up properties and land to expand their empire and making more money.

It makes perfect business sense to encourage more and more foreign high-fee-paying students into the universities and, by providing accommodation, swell the universities' coffers.

I wonder if they realise that as countries go on developing their own education facilities they will become less dependent on our facilities and numbers will decrease.

D M Deamer,

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate

York

---

Bus ‘juggling’ not possible

HOW thoughtful for reader John Taylor offering advice on saving money when I go into York (The Press August 16). Alas, sadly, like most people in this social media internet world, he hasn’t actually read what my complaint was about but has gone off on a tangent about the journey and scoring political points.

To repeat, my complaint is about the council ‘stealing’ money for time NOT spent parking. Simple. Who else can charge for something you don’t receive? It’s called ‘theft’ and cannot be justified.

For the record, there were two of us and I had to meet someone at York University before I went into the city so bus juggling was not possible.

Keith Massey,

Bishopthorpe

---

Joni Mitchell was right

WITH the ongoing construction of the flood defences, and their painfully overambitious deadlines, it pains me to see them building what appears to be a permanent road through Rawcliffe Park.

To quote Joni Mitchell, it seems more and more that: "they paved paradise, put up a parking lot".

Will Stead,

Northolme Drive,

York

---

