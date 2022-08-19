A WOMAN was found dangling from a bridge in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service were called by police to a report of a woman dangling from a bridge on Ousegate, Selby, today (August 19) at 3.55am.

A spokesmna for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The Selby and York fire crews stood down enroute and the woman is now with the police."

 