A FEMALE was found dangling from a bridge in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service were called by police to a report of a female dangling from a bridge on Ousegate, Selby, today (August 19) at 3.55am.
The Selby and York fire crews stood down enroute and the female is now with police.
