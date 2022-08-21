STUART Wilson wonders why there have been so few letters about Leeman Road closing? Well with the Lib Dems voting in favour en masse there is little point complaining.
Happy to be blackmailed for power by the Greens, they agree with every silly scheme Councillor D'Agorne approves.
Some £3.5 million spent on his ugly terrorist barriers, to stop hostile vehicles. The only hostile vehicles he sees are those belonging to city residents.
Money would be better spent on our teeth or the NHS. How psychic D'Agorne knows where bombers will strike is beyond all of us.
My neighbour suggests that drones would get past any barriers.Terrorists are dreadful but not all stupid.
John Zimnoch,
Osbaldwick,
York
