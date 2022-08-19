THREE men have been arrested after a large quantity of suspected class-A drugs, a machete and a knife were seized by police after stopping a car in North Yorkshire.
The men from Leeds, all aged 18, were arrested after North Yorkshire Police officers found the substances within one of the vehicle’s door panel near Harrogate last night (August 18).
Officers from the Expedite team, which specialises in tackling county lines drug dealing, made the stop on the outskirts of Harrogate following intelligence reports.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "All three occupants gave different stories about why they were in the area and were arrested.
"Police took suspects and the vehicle and a police station for a full search and found a significant amount of what is believed to be class-A drugs stashed in the door panel.
"The substance has been sent away for lab analysis as part of the investigation.
"Officers also recovered and seized a machete and kitchen knife, along with other drugs, cash and items commonly associated with drug dealing."
The three arrested men were released under investigation pending lab results and further investigations, police officers have confirmed.
