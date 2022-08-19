A MAN has been arrested by police officers for drink driving on an e-scooter in York - and police have put a warning out to racegoers.
North Yorkshire Police made the arrest in the city yesterday evening (August 18) - after the man was caught using one of the e-scooters that are available across the city after he had been drinking.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "These e-scooters, provided under a Government trial scheme, are the only ones which can be used legally on the road, but they are classed as a motor vehicle.
"When using the scooters you must obey all rules of the road, including those around drink driving. Users of the scooters are reminded of this before each journey they make.
"Many visitors to the city centre and to York races this weekend might be tempted to hop on a scooter, but you must make sure you are fit to drive before doing so. A conviction for drink driving on an e-scooter is the same as for a car or motorbike and you risk losing your driving licence.
"We want everyone to enjoy their visit to York, and officers will be on patrol throughout the weekend to ensure that these scooters are being used legally and safely."
