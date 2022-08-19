A HOSPICE in North Yorkshire is preparing to host two information and recruitment events in September.
The first event, held by Saint Catherine's Hospice, is on Wednesday September 7 from 10am to 6pm at Whitby Bowling Club in West Cliff - and the team said everyone is welcome to come along.
The second will be held on Thursday September 15 from 10am to 6pm at the hospice’s Education Centre at the main site in Throxenby Lane, Scarborough.
A spokesperson for the hospice said: "The events are primarily aimed at nurses and healthcare assistants, but people are welcome to attend if they have any questions or would like more information about other roles at the hospice.
"Applications can be made on the day, short interviews can be conducted during the event and a job offer could be made on the day, subject to references.
"The team will also be able to talk about volunteering opportunities, which are available across all areas of the organisation, including charity shops, gardening, reception, catering, hospitality and maintenance."
For more details, or if you can’t make it on the day but would still like to speak to someone, call 01723 351421 and ask for staff and volunteer services, or email staffvol.services@saintcatherines.org.uk
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here