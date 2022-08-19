A YORK firm has created a new gin to honour a famous racehorse which sadly had to pull out of running today through injury.

And York Gin are asking punters at York Racecourse today (August 19) to come along wearing outfits inspired by the 'Stradivarius' horse - as the racegoer wearing the best outfit will win a bottle of the new York Gin Stradivarius Edition.

The bottle of York Gin London Dry has a specially-printed label in the horse’s famous yellow and black colours.

York Gin co-founder, Emma Godivala, said: “We all wish Stradivarius a speedy recovery.

"But, we're delighted the #StradStyle competition is going ahead. He’s a massive favourite with York race goers so we’re expecting to see some fabulous outfits. He's an ideal inspiration for some fashion fun.

"We’re sponsoring the Fashion Lawn at the Ebor Festival - a fun place for racegoers to show off their outfits.

"The Stradivarius Edition London Dry gin comes with a unique yellow and black label, is specially engraved, and has a yellow jockey’s hat on the top. It’s a real collector’s item."

Stradivarius will miss this afternoon’s Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup at York due to a bruised foot.

The eight-year-old was due to bid for a fourth win in the race and a seventh victory overall on the Knavesmire after pushing Kyprios all the way in the Goodwood Cup last time out.

However, trainers John and Thady Gosden declared the son of Sea The Stars a non-runner just before 6am today, leaving a field seven to go to post.

The horse has only run six times in total at York - and won every time.