EMERGENCY services have been called in to rescue someone in difficulty on the riverside in York.
North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were both called in at about 10.55pm last night (August 18) to the River Ouse in Holgate in York after reports of someone at the water's edge.
A spokesman for the fire service said: "Acomb and York crews engaged with a woman at an area near the river’s edge.
"She was talked away from entering the water, and was left with the police."
