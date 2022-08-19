TWO men have been arrested following a theft from a farm shop in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police say that they had reports yesterday (August 18) of a man who’d entered a local farm shop and proceeded to fill his basket with high value items before leaving the shop – seemingly forgetting to go via the tills and pay.

A police spokesman said: "Staff quickly reported the incident and our officers responded fast, spotting the suspect vehicle travelling on the A1 just a while later and safely bringing it to a stop. 

"On searching the vehicle, the farm shop goods were recovered, along with a number of other items."

York Press:

Two men from Darlington were arrested on suspicion of theft and are currently in police custody. 
York Press: