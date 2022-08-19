RESIDENTS in a York suburb are being invited to speak to police at a special event.
North Yorkshire Police say they will be holding a community question and answer session in Clifton next month for anyone who has any issues they'd like to raise.
PCSO Ollie Maskell will be holding a community Q & A session at Marjorie Waite Court Cafe at 1pm on Tuesday, September 13 for anyone who wants to discuss any local issues.
He said: "Please come along for a chat and a cuppa.
"Also the lovely ladies from City of York Council Emma and Christina will be present 1-3pm to offer any assistance and advice."
