A TEENAGER has been arrested after 500 cannabis plants were discovered after a raid at a house in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police say they were following up on information from the community when they carried out the raid in a Harrogate suburb.

A force spokesman said: "We received concerns about possible drug activity linked to a house in Harrogate.

"After gathering more intelligence, we carried out a warrant and forced entry into the house in the Harlow Hill area last week.

"Upstairs was crammed with around 500 cannabis plants.

"An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug offences and remanded in custody.

"He’s due to appear at York Crown Court in a couple of weeks.

"Information supplied by the community is just one of many ways we’re ensuring North Yorkshire stays the safest county in England.

"But it’s a vital source of information for any police force.

"If you have concerns about drug activity in your community, tell us by visiting our website and clicking ‘report it’, or call us on 101.

"You can also share information anonymously with the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."