YORKSHIRE Vikings fell to defeat against Essex Eagles in the Royal London Cup, losing by 88 runs on Duckworth Lewis Stern.
Yorkshire are now fourth in the Group ‘B’ table, having picked up six points with three games remaining. The defeat saw them drop from the top three.
It was a second loss in four games for the Vikings, who were able to beat Worcestershire and Glamorgan after losing to Northants to begin the month.
George Hill top-scored for Yorkshire with 19 not out, his tally interrupted by the rainfall that ultimately led to the game being abandoned
He and Matthew Waite helped double Yorkshire’s total after Shane Snater notched a hat-trick for Essex.
Yorkshire were unable to reach the Eagles total, getting to just 76-6 when they were looking to come close to 240 all out.
Grant Roelofsen top-scored for the hosts with 90 and was well supported by Tom Westley, who notched 52.
The Vikings will travel to Canterbury for their next test in the Royal London Cup against Kent on Friday (11am).
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here