YORK Racecourse was full of colour as women donned fascinators and heels for the Ebor festival's ladies day.

Today (August 18), the second day of the Ebor Festival at York Racecourse, was Ladies’ Day, a raceday in which women are encouraged to dress to impress.

The festival has no set dress code, though women are encouraged to “sport dresses, high heeled shoes together with hats or fascinators”.

All guests are invited to walk the catwalk, on the York Gin Ebor Fashion Lawn, without needing to prebook, to show their outfits in front of a judging panel and a cheering crowd.



Whoever they select as the best-dressed of each day will walk away with prizes, including a luxury gin hamper, a £500 voucher, and a VIP Day for two at York’s 2023 Dante Festival.

Halfway through today’s event, a spokesperson for York Racecourse told The Press: “The York Gin Fashion Lawn has been very busy today and the most stylish couple has already been named.

“The weather has been warm and pleasant despite a bit of rain, and everyone is still basking in the shared glow of yesterday, with many enjoying themselves out on the champagne terrace.



“So far there has been four races with three left to go. Alphinista has won the feature race of the day, and the world’s best horse superstar Baeed won a race yesterday.”

The spokesperson said that the latest RMT union rail strikes have not dampened the spirits of the festival, and the whole week is set to be attended by 80,000 racegoers, with more tickets to the festival sold in advance than in previous years.

Network Rail has told The Press that it engaged with the Racecourse ahead of the festival and the strikes to help to ease any disruption to those travelling to the event.

The rail operator has encouraged racegoers to stay informed of changes to the usual train timetables.

Sam MacDougall, East Coast Operations Director for Network Rail, said: “Unfortunately, due to the ongoing strike action, we’re only able to offer a limited train service for passengers today. We’re sorry for the impact this has on anybody planning a day out in York.

“I’d strongly advise people to avoid travelling by train unless it’s absolutely necessary. Those who have no other choice should check their individual journey, know their last train times and expect a limited, busy service.”

As a result of the industrial action, Racecourse bosses have permitted racegoers to leave their vehicles overnight in car parks, at no cost and at the owner’s risk, provided they are collected before 11am the next day.



They urged racegoers to make use of the coach services to the station and hotels York has to offer.

More rail strikes are planned for Saturday, August 20, the last day of the Ebor Festival.

