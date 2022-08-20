Local taxis could learn a lot from Uber in York

THERE have been letters sent recently stating that Uber should not be able to operate in York.

I'm of the opinion that Uber absolutely should be able to operate in York.

Uber are reliable, cost effective, with professional drivers and very clean and hygienic cars.

There is a clear shortage of taxis in York and Uber should be allowed to compete and support the current shortage.

Local taxis could learn a lot from Uber and the service they provide.

John Jones,

Birch Close,

York

... I HAVE noticed a few recent letters recently referring to banning Uber taxis in York.

While I wholeheartedly support local taxis and rely on them when I can, I think it is counter intuitive to stifle competition for a sometimes better and more available service.

It certainly seems there's plenty of business at peak times for Uber and local taxis.

I often get stuck trying to take a York taxi with wait times being over two hours in some cases.

A family member recently needed to be taken to A&E and was told two-to-three hours by several firms.

I heard a similar story at the hospital trying to get home with a poor lady having to wait hours.

Surely there's a happy medium where Uber could supplement when York's local firms are overwhelmed?

I think this already happens naturally because York never has loads of Ubers - they only tend to come during the very busy periods.

Name and address supplied

---

Chickens are coming home to roost

RE the closure of Linton on Ouse. It makes one wonder why it was shut in the first place.

The control tower brand new, runway in general good condition, airspace plentiful, a flexible and knowledgeable workforce. Admittedly, the infrastructure is lacking through neglect, mainly in the hangers, but the accommodation was generally good.

They decided to move flying training to where aircraft were exposed to the sea air, creating its own problem with airframe deterioration as well as less available flying hours due to weather.

The survival equipment for pilots ejecting over the sea is or was questionable.

From what I understand most of the permanent staff including flying instructors did not relish the thought of moving to Anglesey.

One can only draw their own conclusions - all these things, positive and negatives, were discussed prior to the shut down but minds were made up long ago.

Reading between the lines on the performance on training, the chickens are coming home to roost but those people will have moved on.

Jed Jackson,

Plantation Way,

Wigginton, York

---

York is already overstretched

YORK has become a very desirable city to live in.

But you can't fit a pint into a half pint pot.

It's a very small city, with roads already congested and infrastructure already over stretched.

Pauline Hall

Longbridge Drive,

Easingwold

---

