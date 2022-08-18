ASHLEY HUGILL failed to progress further in the BetVictor European Masters after losing 5-3 to 2019 World Champion Judd Trump in the second round.

The York snooker star fell to a 72-42 loss in the first frame before being beaten 125-1 in the second, with Trump breaking for 118, a match high.

Hugill was able to reduce the deficit by winning the third frame 106-26, but fell to two further losses before winning 64-4.

In the fourth and fifth frame, Trump notched breaks of 63 and 54 respectively, going on to win 72-13 and 85-25.

Hugill’s victory in the seventh frame, which went 70-52 in his favour, saw him bring the contest close at 4-3.

Trump however sailed to a win in the final frame of the match, winning 81-0 and advancing to the third round of the competition.