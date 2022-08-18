A MAN was kicked in the head and had to be taken to hospital after an assault in a North Yorkshire town.
The incident happened on the cinder track, near to Fieldside in Scarborough, at around 9.45pm on Saturday August 6 - and involved a man in his fifties being kicked in the head by two young men.
The man was cycling home from work when the incident occurred. One of the young men is described as approximately 16-years-old and was wearing all grey clothing. The other young man is described as approximately 20-years-old, with a thin face, dark hair and wearing all black clothing including a black hoodie, North Yorkshire Police have confirmed.
The victim sustained a deep cut to his forehead which required treatment at Scarborough Hospital.
Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, they are appealing for information about the young men described.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has captured CCTV footage or has any information which could assist the investigation is asked to email Meg.Smith@Northyorkshire.police.uk
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to PC 331 Meg Smith.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12220138921.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article