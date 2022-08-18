A MAN has been arrested and remanded in custody after police seized around 500 cannabis plants from a house in a North Yorkshire town.

Officers carried out a warrant on the property in the Harlow Hill area of Harrogate after receiving concerns from the community.

They forced entry and conducted a search, which resulted in around 500 plants and other items linked to drug production being seized.

Officers from Expedite - a team that tackles county lines drug dealing - and the Harrogate Safer Neighbourhood Team were involved in the operation on Friday (August 12).

The 18-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of drug offences and remanded in custody.

He appeared in front of magistrates the next day and he is due to appear in front of a judge at York Crown Court next month.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Information supplied by the community is just one of many ways we’re ensuring North Yorkshire stays the safest county in England.

"But it’s a vital source of information for any police force.

"If you have concerns about drug activity in your community, tell us by visiting our website and clicking ‘report it’, or call us on 101.

"You can also share information anonymously with the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."