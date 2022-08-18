A TOUCH of the West End is coming to York, thanks to a local singing coach, who has put out the call for enthusiastic singers to join her.
Hannah Blackett, works with many of the West End’s best known stars at the Sing Space and also runs a singing studio, lives in Heworth.
She is launching a new choir is open to keen singers who love musical theatre and want the chance to work with a professional voice coach whilst enjoying belting out showtunes together.
Hannah said: "The singers will learn to get the most from their voice. We will cover breathing, resonance, posture and range and we are looking for people who are really enthusiastic about musical theatre.
"Singing is so good for mental health, we all benefit from singing and from the social aspect of singing together. People have told me singing is the best part of their week, and that it relieves stress."
Launch day will be on Wednesday September 21 at 7.30pm at St Aelred’s Community Hall. Hannah and the choir will meet weekly for 90 minutes, with the chance to sing with West End Stars at one of London's largest venues to raise money for charity.
For more details about how to sign up for the choirs, visit the Sing Space website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here