A MAN has been charged with affray following an incident at a holiday park in East Yorkshire.

Humberside Police said the incident happened at a holiday park near Skipsea, on the Yorkshire Coast, on Monday evening.

"We were called to reports that a man had assaulted a woman who was known to him," said a spokesperson.

"Michael Curtis, 27, of Lincoln Road, Dewsbury, was arrested and charged with affray, criminal damage and two counts of ABH.

"He has been remanded into custody to appear at court next month."