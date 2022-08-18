A MAN has been charged with affray following an incident at a holiday park in East Yorkshire.
Humberside Police said the incident happened at a holiday park near Skipsea, on the Yorkshire Coast, on Monday evening.
"We were called to reports that a man had assaulted a woman who was known to him," said a spokesperson.
"Michael Curtis, 27, of Lincoln Road, Dewsbury, was arrested and charged with affray, criminal damage and two counts of ABH.
"He has been remanded into custody to appear at court next month."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here