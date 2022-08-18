YORK Rescue Boat has been given a major lottery boost - after tackling a huge rise in the number of incidents in the city's rivers during the heatwaves.
The charity has been awarded a grant of £9,787 from the National Lottery Community Fund to help fund its emergency rescue and water safety educational work.
Senior Operations Manager Dave Horn said that because of the unprecedented warm weather in York, the volunteers had seen a huge rise in incidents around the rivers and waterways - especially involving children and young adults.
"Our volunteers continue to undertake patrols throughout the year both on foot and on the river itself," he said. "However this does come at a cost.
"We are also undertaking an increased number of educational sessions with schools, universities, local businesses and adult community groups on the awareness of water safety in and around York's waterways.
"This grant from the National Lottery will help us continue this invaluable work."
