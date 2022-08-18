A YORK MP is urging residents in the city to show their support for Ukraine and those hit by the crisis after the Russian invasion.
Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central, is inviting residents to join her at 5.30pm on Wednesday August 24, which is Independence Day for Ukraine.
The Act of Declaration of Independence of Ukraine was adopted by the Supreme Soviet of the Ukrainian SSR in August 1991 - and Rachael is inviting the people of York to stand in solidarity with Ukraine outside the north entrance of York Minster to show their support and celebrate their country and their people.
The York MP said: “With the crises in Ukraine edging towards 200 days since the invasion of their country, it is important for our city to unite and show our support by letting the Ukrainian people know we stand with them.
"York has welcomed many families who have had to flee their country and their homes and the generous people of York and provided them with safety and hope for the future.”
“This is an important date in the Ukrainian calendar and I want people of York to unite and celebrate this day with the Ukrainian people who we have welcomed to our city, a human rights city.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here