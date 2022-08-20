There’s nothing better at the weekend than relaxing and not having to cook. And if you can’t be bothered heading out, nothing can be quite as cathartic as ordering a takeaway after a long, busy day.

But trying to decide which takeaway to get can be a challenge, especially when there are so many options and cuisines to choose from.

Fret not, we’ve got you sorted. We trawled through Tripadvisor reviews to see what customers think are the best takeaways in York.

York's best takeaways according to Tripadvisor reviews

Buongiorno

Rating: 5/5

Location: Acomb Wood Drive, York YO24 3XN England

"We ordered a take away meal for my 50th birthday and we were certainly not disappointed. The communication when we were ordering was fantastic and the meal arrived exactly on time. The meal was excellent, the flavours were wonderful and it felt very special."

Cresci Pizzeria

Rating: 5/5

Location: 20 piccadilly, YO1 9NU, York YO1 9NU England

"We hadn't booked, and the restaurant was full, but we managed to get a take-away. Good choice, including some white pizzas for non-tomato lovers. The portions were so generous that we had them for lunch the next day too."

TAAS Restaurant

Rating: 4/5

Location: 2a-4 Bootham, York YO30 7BL England

"Just had a beautiful takeaway as always from Taas. So much care was taken with the food and wouldn’t go anywhere else. Curries made to personal taste. Will be ordering again before we know it."

Dough Eyed Pizza

Rating: 5/5

Location: 7 Jubbergate, York YO1 8RT England

"Great food, great customer service and nice beer. It's quite small inside so book in advance or take a pizza away. Not to be missed."

The Orchid Vegan Restaurant

Rating: 5/5

Location: 16 George Hudson Street, York YO1 6LP England

"Excellent food. We got a takeaway which came promptly (if you do get a takeaway, order from their website rather than Just Eat). Honestly, one of the best takeaways I’ve ever had. Even if you’re not vegan/vegetarian, I’d still recommend. Next time will eat in."