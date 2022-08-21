Stella is a nine-year-old staffy with a big heart and a big smile.

Staff at the RSPCA's York Animal Home in Landing Lane describe her as a 'very sweet girl' who was brought into the home because her previous owner could no longer keep her.

She has now spent some time at the animal home, and staff say she really does deserve a home of her own.

"Stella is one of the friendliest and most sweet natured-girls who just loves everyone she meets," one member of staff who works at the home says.

"She is a very happy girl who brings a smile to your face.

"If you are feeling a bit down, a couple of minutes with Stella and you can put all your worries behind you.

"Stella will make a very lucky family complete.

"She will be a very loyal and faithful soulmate."

Stella loves her walks and makes the most of every second she is out and about, those who have been looking after her at the animal home say.

"Stella maybe tiny but she has the biggest heart, the biggest character and the biggest smile," the member of staff said.

"Unfortunately Stella is one of the long stay dogs at the centre.

"But she really does deserve to be in a loving home."

Staff at the animal home say that, once she is adopted, Stella will need to be the only pet in the home.

"But she could live with children aged 10 years and over," the member of staff said.

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year. To find out more, or to see what other animals are available for adoption, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk