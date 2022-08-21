A WELL-LOVED York charity that wants to open a new support centre in the city for cancer patients and their families is the latest to be nominated for our £16,000 giveaway.

Two nominations have come in for York Against Cancer in our Cash For Charities: Readers' Choice appeal.

From this month, The Press’ parent company’s charitable arm, The Gannett Foundation, is providing £128,000 to support local charities across eight regions - and we are delighted to have £16,000 to give away in our local area.

The new support centre for York Against Cancer at the Community Stadium

We’re asking readers to nominate their favourite local charities to be considered for a grant - as we want you to decide how the funding should be spent.

You can send us a nomination via this online form here or go to www.thepress.co.uk/readerschoice

Jessica Valenghi, of York, has nominated York Against Cancer and said the cash would support its latest venture based at the Community Stadium.

She said: York Against Cancer is launching a brand new cancer support centre later this year at York Community Stadium.

"This centre will be accessible for cancer patients and their friends and families to access a range of holistic support services. The centre needs all the funding it can get."

She added: "York Against Cancer is a local, independent charity that relies on donations and fundraising to ensure it can continue to provide support services for cancer treatments and research.

"The new cancer support centre will be the only one of its kind after the one previously situated at the hospital was shut down during Covid. Cancer is now effecting one in two people."

Left to right: Ian Yeowart - Chairman of York Against Cancer Julie Russell - CEO of York Against Cancer Professor Steve Leveson - Co-founder and Board member of York Against Cancer

The charity has also received another nomination from a reader who asked to remain anonymous, and who said: "York Against Cancer is a charity I have supported for 20 years and I still regularly volunteer in the shop and in the office. It's great to be part of a small local team, seeing where all the donations go and how that directly helps the local people of York."

Find out more at yorkagainstcancer.org.uk

Nominate your favourite local charity

Any person may nominate a charity, including a representative of the charity itself, but they should always give contact details for a representative of the nominated charity and a brief but clear explanation of how the money will be spent - such as a specific project or item of equipment, and how it will benefit the community.

Making a nomination couldn’t be easier – simply log-on to www.thepress.co.uk/readerschoice and fill in your nomination form. Applications must include an explanation of how the money will be spent, how it will benefit the community and how the project will be completed if the grant does not cover the full costs.

Deadlines

Once all nominations have been received, between September 12 and 25 we will select 10 of the most popular local charities to be featured in this year’s grants scheme.

How to vote

We’re then going to put the power to allocate the cash back into the hands of our readers – for four weeks between October 24 and November 20, readers will be invited to collect tokens from our newspapers which can then be sent to collection points across our region or posted.

Each token collected will then be used to allocate cash to the nominated charity – so if your favourite charity collects 50 per cent of all the tokens collected, it will receive 50 per cent of the funding.

Eligibility

Entries must be registered charities and must not have received a grant from the scheme within the last two years.

Grants will not be awarded for payments such as salaries, professional fees or day-to-day running or maintenance costs or projects that do not bring benefits to local communities.

Grants have been awarded in the past to York charities including Holgate Windmill, which used the money to buy equipment enabling it to produce flour, Citizens Advice York and The Regen Centre, a charity in Riccall which used the funding for its ‘Changing Places’ project - adapting one of its changing rooms at its community centre for people with disabilities.

