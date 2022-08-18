A TOP croquet game which was due to be held in Edinburgh is now to be played in York.

The Home International croquet game, which is England versus Scotland, is due to be held on Scarcroft Road.

York Croquet Club offered their lawns, after the match was originally planned to be played in Edinburgh.

The game is on Saturday, August 27 to Sunday, August 28, with spectators welcome free of charge between 10am and 4pm.

John Harris, chair of York Croquet Club said: "This is a great opportunity to see some strong croquet players playing this engaging game.

"Last year Scotland managed to pull off a 7-6 win, so there is every prospect of a close result and a very interesting series of games.

"Croquet is an absorbing strategic game, like in snooker, which makes the game intriguing to watch."

A guide will be available to anyone wanting to understand how the game is played.

Croquet is a game of strategy over strength, and is one of the few games played on equal terms regardless of gender or age, and a close result is expected.

Each day features three simultaneous games in both the morning and the afternoon, and each team consists of six players.

York Croquet Club is running one-day tasters on Saturday, August 27, and Monday, August 29, from 10am to 4pm.

To book or find out more ring John Harris on 07980 799019.