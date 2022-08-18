A DOG fight lead to a man sustaining bites and an assault between the owners in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police say that yesterday (Wednesday, August 17) at around 12.50pm, a man was walking his dog along Manor Road, near to the bridge in the park, in Scarborough, when he was approached by another dog who was off the lead.

The dogs then broke into a fight and as the man tried to separate them, the owner of the other dog approached.

A physical and verbal altercation between the two dog owners took place.

During this altercation, one of the men suffered a number of dog bites into his hands and arms.

Officers are requesting any witnesses of this incident to come forward and speak to them, particularly lanyone who may have captured phone, doorbell or CCTV footage.

They would also like to speak to the owner of the dog who was off the lead.

He is described as being around 5ft 11in tall, with blond spiky hair and wearing denim.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and speak to our Force Control Room. Please quote incident 12220146439.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220146439.