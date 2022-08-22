THERE are now something like 300 Ukrainian refugees living in York - and that number is only set to increase as the war in Ukraine drags on.

The vast majority are women and children who have left behind them not only their homes and jobs, but also husbands, sons and fathers.

Many Ukrainian refugees in the city are staying with host families under the 'Homes for Ukraine' scheme.

But the £350-a-month sponsorship is guaranteed for only six months. And while many forge close relationships with their host families and will be able to get sponsorship to stay on as lodgers with their host families for up to 12 months, others will want to move into a place they can call their own, says Rebecca Russell of York City of Sanctuary.

That's vital if, like the Ivasiuks, they are to be able to start to move on with their lives.

That is why there is such a need for rented properties.

Rebecca accepts that these are difficult times for everyone.

"Housing is expensive, there's a shortage social housing, and we have the problems with the economy, with a cost of living crisis," she said.

But while landlords who offer a property to a Ukrainian family may not get the top market rent, they will still get a decent income on or just above local authority rents - and a good tenant who never falls behind with their rent and who, when they find a job, may be able to pay a little more, Rebecca said.

If you're a private landlord with a property which you'd be prepared to let to a Ukrainian family, email rebecca@yorkcos.org.uk