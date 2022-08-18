A VISUALLY impaired York man, who is also a wheelchair user, is aiming to complete a triathlon to raise money for an "important" charity which has helped him.

Ian Wood, who lives in Acomb, faces daily adversity, being registered blind, using a wheelchair and suffering from mitochondria disease, which leaves him frequently drained of energy.

But, despite this, his proactive approach and independent spirit has led him into a life of adventure and activity from cycling and canoeing to skydiving and wheelchair skiing.

Over the last few years, Ian has taken part in the Superhero Triathlon series, and he recounts the challenges and opportunities of taking part in triathlons in a memoir he wrote during the Covid lockdowns called 'Living with Mitochondria Against All Odds' - which is available on Amazon.

Ian, 44, said: "As I cannot see too well, let alone walk, I have up to six helpers guiding me around the course. Between us we are very determined and I have finished every triathlon I have entered.

"Keeping active and competing in all the disciplines of the triathlon may help stop my condition from deteriorating as quickly as it otherwise would do. And even though after each event I feel absolutely worn out, it always feels worthwhile. I will be participating again this year."

On Saturday (August 20), Ian will be taking in another Superhero Triathlon in Dorney Park in London to raise money for Remap - a charity of retired engineers who make bespoke gadgets and adaptations for disabled and older people.

The charity often supports Ian with his wheelchairs, so he thought it is important that he gives something back.

In the triathlon, all competitors are disabled - and each has at least one helper - who are known as 'sidekicks' during the event.

Ian has a team of five people supporting him - and most of them will be aiming to complete the three legs of the triathlon with him. This consists of a 400m swim, a 10km bike ride and pushing Ian's wheelchair for 2.5km and running alongside him.

For the cycling part of the triathlon, Ian has an adult version of a tandem bike which he uses once a week with a volunteer from the local blind society.

Due to his health issues deteriorating over the last few years, Ian said he is more concerned about the event this year than before - having competed in the last two triathlons in 2018 and 2019.

He said: "In other years I have been able to train at my local swimming baths, however due to their new system where you have to book in advance, I find it extremely frustrating, as I never know what my energy levels will be like. But I'm detemined to finish it.