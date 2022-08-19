A former garden centre in Selby district will be turned into a campsite for tents and touring caravans.

Anthony Mann has been given permission for the 15-pitch site around one mile west of the village of Carlton after councillors voted in favour.

It was formerly Seedlings, a garden centre, cafe and farm shop.

The site will be managed by the applicant, who lives in the house at the front of the plot.

The application also proposed two permanent park homes for holiday lets, the extension of an existing block for showers and toilets and a storage building.

According to Selby District Council planning documents: “The proposal would re-use a former market garden/ garden centre and puts the site to a use that is appropriate in rural areas.

“It would support rural tourism and benefit the local economy of Carlton. The scheme would rely on the use of the car for short journeys therefore does not promote more sustainable forms of transport, but this does not override the material benefits of the scheme.”

Cllr Charles Richardson said: “I’m fairly familiar with the site and its former use as a nurseries and I think it’s an ideal site for this kind of diversification.”