A new children’s home is to be created in a North Yorkshire village after Selby councillors gave the go-ahead - despite concerns over parking and potential anti-social behaviour.

Dove Adolescent Services have been given permission to transform a four-bedroom detached house in Eggborough into a residential home for four children from age eight to 18.

The application was brought before Selby District Council in July but was deferred for a site visit to assess the provision of parking spaces, management of the scheme and impact of on street parking.

It drew 23 objections from residents, who raised concerns about parking, the possibility of an increase in crime and anti-social behaviour and decreases in property values.

Eggborough Parish Council also objected to the application on the junction with Weeland Road and Braemar Court.

Cllr Bob Packham said highway issues were irrelevant as people were allowed to park on the road anyway.

“I’ve looked at this application both through the report and on site and I’m struggling to see anything that doesn’t justify the officer’s recommendation [to approve the application],” he added.

Brayton ward councillor Ian Chilvers said: “We do have two such homes in my village.

“We have no problems with them, nothing at all.”

In the council report, a North Yorkshire Police ‘designing out crime’ officer said: “Having liaised with the Neighbourhood Policing Team, it should be noted that the primary concern is vulnerable children running away from home from similar facilities in the area and being at risk from ‘county line’ involvement or sexual exploitation.”

A management plan for the home should be created to deal with such concerns, the officer said.

They added: “This should include details of how the premises will be operated and managed, conflict resolution procedures for issues that may affect the neighbourhood and a process to liaise with North Yorkshire Police vulnerable persons unit and Selby District Council’s children’s services so that appropriate child protection measures are in place for the children housed in the premises.”

Dove Adolescent Services provide care for young people who typically have complex histories and multiple needs in smaller accommodation.