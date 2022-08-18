TWINS from a school in York, who have always studied together, are celebrating getting into elite universities Oxford and Cambridge with their top A-Level results.

Reuben Meadows and his sister, Martha, pupils at All Saints RC School in the city, have always gone to the same school as each other. But, as they are preparing to go to university and into higher education, Reuben has secured a place to study geography at Oxford, while his sister is set to study history and politics at Cambridge.

The twins received their A-Level results at All Saints today - with Reuben securing three A*s and Martha two A*s and an A.

The pair were over the moon with their results and they are looking forward to seeing what their futures at the top two universities in the country has to offer.

Speaking on studying away from her brother for the next few years, Martha said: “Reuben and I were extremely happy and relieved that we both got an offer for our chosen courses. We’re looking forward to continuing our education at Oxbridge - albeit apart from each other.”

The twins are part of a group of students from the school, located in Mill Mount Lane, who were offered places at the country’s top two universities. Overall, seven students from the school secured places at Oxford or Cambridge.

Sharon Keelan-Beardsley, headteacher at All Saints, praised the results the students have worked hard for this year.

She said: "We are delighted with the A-Level outcomes for our All Saints students. After two years of teacher assessed grades and no formal exams, the hard work and tenacity of our students has been rewarded.

"Almost 50 per cent of their A-Level grades were at A* or A with an average grade of B+ which is significantly higher than national averages.

"Many of our young people will move on to Russell Group universities and seven of them have received Oxbridge places. There were some individuals with stand out results including 16 of our students attaining at least three A* and five who achieved four A* grades.

"All Saints has a fantastic sixth form with extremely high academic standards. Just as importantly, those principles coexist with exceptional pastoral support and as a consequence our young people are supported by their teachers to achieve excellence.

"As a result of their endeavours, All Saints students are able to move on to the next stage of their lives with confidence, but also with high principles and values as they shape our future society.

"As we say farewell to the class of 2022, we wish them every success and look forward to hearing about the amazing things that we know they will continue to achieve."

