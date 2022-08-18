THE hard work of York students has been praised by city leaders on A-level exam results day.

This year’s results have seen a return to formal examinations after the move to teacher assessed grades during the Covid pandemic.

Cllr Andrew Waller, City of York Council’s Executive Member for Children, Young People and Education said: “I’d like to offer my congratulations to everyone who has received their results today. I have seen the hard work and dedication put in by the young people, their families and teaching staff across the city, which have produced such fantastic results, especially against the backdrop of the disruption to schooling caused by the pandemic.

“I hope that these hard-earned qualifications will enable the young people to take the next stage on their skills development journey, whether that’s work, further or higher education, or other opportunities.

“I wish them the very best of luck on the next stage of their journey.”

For anyone who didn't get the results they were hoping for, support is available across the city, for people who may be seeking an apprenticeship or other employment opportunity or for those wanting to move into full-time education.

Young people who are concerned that their personal circumstances may make accessing education, employment or training more difficult could also benefit from advice.

Click here for where to find help.