If you’re unsure what your Bank Holiday weekend looks like, we have some inspiration for your plans.

To take the guess work out of what’s happening in and around York, we’ve put together a list of some of the events and activities to keep you occupied.

You can also take a look at York Press Local Event Page to stay in the loop.

What's on near York this Bank Holiday weekend?





Here’s a round-up of some of the events happening near York between Friday, August 26 and Bank Holiday Monday, August 29.

Malton Food Lovers Festival

Take a short trip to Malton to enjoy the Malton Food Lovers Festival this bank holiday. You can expect artisan stalls, delicious street food, talks, tastings, celebrity chefs, demos, a festival bar and much more. The three-day event is a foodie must making it a huge celebration for all things with over 160 stalls and street food vendors expected. Find out more via the website.

York Dungeons

Treat the family to a day out at the York Dungeons that will give the spooks from its cast of theatrical actors, special effects, stages and scenes. You’ll be able to meet the famous characters from York’s dark past like the Vikings, Isabella Billington and even Guy Fawkes. Find out more information via the website.

York Maze

Get lost in the York Maze this bank holiday for the attraction's last few opening days of the year. Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the maze is a great place to bring the kids, with endless amounts of fun around. The maze isn’t the only thing to enjoy with the volcorno that all can climb up and slide down and the obstacle course. Find out more information via the website.

The Wizard Walk of York

Take in the sites of York all whilst helping the Wizard of York find magical creatures along the way on the walking tour. With no scares, spooky ghosts or scary stories, the walk is just fun and laughter for all the family. The tour is perfect for kids aged 5 to 10 but don’t worry big kids will enjoy it just as much. Find out more information via the website.

Flamingo Land

Take a short drive to Yorkshire's ultimate roller coaster park that promises to fill the whole day with fun for the whole family. With an award winning zoo, you can take in all the majestic animals and the beautiful flamingos. And there are plenty of rides for the entire family to enjoy too, including the new Sik coaster. Find out more via the website.

