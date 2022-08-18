Between them, water companies covering England are in debt to a mind-boggling £36bn, and are paying obscene salaries to CEOs.
Little wonder leakage of millions of litres of water per day is commonplace, with no chance of necessary repairs being undertaken.
Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby
