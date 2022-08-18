In 2016, Michael Gove and Boris Johnson wrote an article in The Sun where they promised that if we voted to leave the EU, fuel bills would ‘be lower for everyone’.
They wrote: “In 1993, VAT on household energy bills was imposed (by the EU). This makes gas and electricity much more expensive… when we Vote Leave, we will be able to scrap this unfair and damaging tax.”
Fast forward to the current energy crisis when bills are heading for an almost 400 per cent increase with the amount of VAT collected by the Government increasing at the same rate and I, as a Remainer, ask: ‘Why hasn’t this Brexit promise been fulfilled?’
The two candidates for our next PM are talking about a temporary reduction on this VAT for six months to help families out. The Brexit promise was to abolish it altogether. I wonder how long Brexiteers will continue believing the Brexit lies.
Tony Taylor, Grassholme, Woodthorpe, York
