EMERGENCY services have been called in after reports of a bull stuck in a North Yorkshire river.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 8.38pm last night (August 17) to Cawood near Selby.

Crews from Selby and Tadcaster responded to reports of a bull stuck in the river Wharfe.

A service spokesman said: "After an extensive search the bull was located.

"It was brought back on to dry land by the farmer using agricultural machinery."