POLICE have been searching the River Wharfe at Tadcaster for a missing brewery owner.

West Yorkshire Police said Jesus Moreno, 41, founder and owner of Piglove Brewing Co in Leeds, was reported missing on August 2 with concerns raised for his welfare.

A spokesperson said he was found to have caught a Harrogate-bound number 36 bus from Leeds bus station at 6.10am on Monday, August 1, and got off on the A61 Harrogate Road in the vicinity of Swindon Lane near Dunkeswick at 6.39am.

"He was seen on CCTV near to Harewood Bridge at 8.14am that morning, and further CCTV showed him entering a field on the Leeds side of the bridge, opposite Harewood Bridge Sawmills," they said.

"He is known to have previously visited nearby beauty spots on the River Wharfe at Netherby.

"Police search advisers have been overseeing a search of the area with support from specialist marine and underwater search officers, who have checked the surface of the waterway down to Tadcaster."

Detective Inspector Dan Bates, of Leeds District CID, said: “It has been more than two weeks now since the last confirmed sighting of Jesus at Harewood Bridge, and his family and friends are understandably very concerned about him.

“This remains the last confirmed location we have for him, and we have been focusing our efforts on specialist searches of the land around this area and along the River Wharfe.

“We have been contacted by members of the public with various potential sightings of him in other places and other parts of the country, but none of those sightings have been confirmed by CCTV or other means.

“We are continuing to support his family and friends who remain anxious for any news, and we are committed to doing everything we can to establish his whereabouts.

“We would like to hear from anyone who has any information that could assist us as we continue to search for him.”

Jesus Moreno is described as 5ft 7ins tall with long dark curly hair and a beard. He was wearing black jeans and a black t-shirt and carrying a black rucksack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log 1061 of August 2 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat