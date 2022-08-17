A BUSY pavement is to be closed off for up to ten weeks as work continues on the demolition of the Mecca Bingo site in Fishergate, York.

Barriers and signs are now in place directing pedestrians away from the former bingo site, which is being demolished to make way for student accommodation.

City of York Council has ordered that the footpath alongside Mecca Bingo - along Fishergate and also down Blue Bridge Lane - is out of bounds to pedestrians until at least Friday, October 28, during demolition works.

As our photos show, red road signs are now in place warning passersby that the pavement is closed and directing them across the road, via the safe crossing just outside Fishergate School.

Read more: Man Alive - number five! Demolition work gets underway at landmark York site

As previoulsy reported, the bingo hall is being cleared to make way for 276 student flats.

City of York Council gave planning approval in February for the brownfield site.

Site owners York-based property firms Grantside and North Star have appointed Leeds-based Demolition Services Ltd to dismantle the building to allow Olympian Homes to build the flats.

The demolition work is expected to take 15 weeks and an archaeological dig will take place before the scheme can be built.

It includes 276 student bedrooms, landscaping and extensive bicycle parking.

To celebrate the previous heritage on the site, the new building will be called Rialto House.

The student accommodation is expected to have its first residents living there in September 2024.