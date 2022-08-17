A HIGH-VALUE coffee machine has been stolen from a cafe during a burglary in a beauty spot in North Yorkshire.
The café in Dalby Forest was broken into overnight on Tuesday (August 16) with the offenders taking a high value coffee machine, a coffee grinder, coffee beans and other items.
This is the second time in recent months that the building in Adderstone Fields within the forest has been broken into and a coffee machine stolen.
Anyone who has any information is asked to get in touch. Dial 101 press 2 and ask to speak to PC Chris Hudson or email chris.hudson@northyorkshire.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12220146170 when passing on any information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article