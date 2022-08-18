THE top ten homes for sale in York with the most online views range in asking price from £900,000 down to £180,000, according to Zoopla.

Those looking to move home often visit popular property website Zoopla in search for properties to view as part of their search.

Zoopla records the homes with the most views on their website every 30 days.

Here are the top 10 most viewed properties in York throughout July according to Zoopla.

Heathfield Road property Picture: Zoopla

Heathfield Road, three-bed semi-detached home, £220,000

This three-bedroom and one-bathroom semi-detached home with two reception rooms in Tang Hall is the property that received the most views in July.

This property is just off Hull Road, and a 20 minute walk from the city centre and to University of York's Heslington campus.

It is close to the Priory Medical group GP surgery, Archbishop’s Holgate school, St Lawrence's Church of England Primary Academy and Osbaldwick Primary Academy.

Danebury Crescent property Picture: Zoopla

Danebury Crescent, two-bed semi-detached bungalow, £230,000

This Acomb property has the second highest number of views.

It has two-bedrooms and one-bathroom with no onward chain.

The living room has a bay window and a fireplace, and the property has a single detached garage.

The Carr Junior and Infant schools are less than half a mile's walk away.

Lendal Bridge property Picture: Zoopla

Lendal Bridge, three-bed terrace, £700,000

This Grade II listed stone cottage has been partially constructed from the City Walls.

This three-bedroom, three-bathroom property is a 400m walk from the Minster and a stone's throw away from the Museum Gardens.

Less than half a mile away are the Minster and Bootham schools, and York Station.

Occupants have a residential parking permit on Marygate.

Fulford Road property Picture: Zoopla

Fulford Road, four-bed terrace, £900,000

This four bedroom, four bathroom property is the most expensive on the list at an asking price of £900,000.

It has three reception rooms, a garden room and a courtyard.

It is less than a mile away from the St George's Roman Catholic and the Fishergate primary schools, and one mile away from York station.

The Crossway property Picture: Zoopla

The Crossway, three-bed semi-detached house, £299,950

This three-bedroom property in Heworth has a large garden with space for a lawn and both driveway parking and a garage.

It has a family sized bathroom and a ground floor shower room, and has no forward chain.

Less than a mile away are the Yearsley Grove and Haxby Road primary schools.

Beaverdyke property Picture: Zoopla

Beaverdyke, three-bed detached bungalow, £350,000

This Rawcliffe property has three-bedrooms, one bathroom, and comes with a conservatory.

It has a lawned and patioed garden, and a double garage, a driveway and a car port.

Less than half a mile away is Clifton with Rawcliffe primary school and a "short stroll" away is Rawcliffe Lake.

The property has no forward chain.

Strensall Road property Picture: Zoopla

Strensall Road, four-bed semi detached house, £625,000

This Huntington home, known as Vyner Cottage, has a range of architectural features including pannelled doors, sash windows, timber ceiling beams and mosaic tiled floors.

The property has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and two reception rooms.

Half a mile away is Joseph Rowntree school and the River Foss.

Burnholme Grove property Picture: Zoopla

Burnholme Grove, two-bed semi-detached house, £180,000

This property in Tang Hall was the cheapest at £180,000 and offers the opportunity of a renovation project for it's buyers.

The two-bedroom, one bathroom property comes with the possibility to extend.

It is located within a quiet cul-de-sac and just 0.1 of a mile away from Applefields school.

Shelley Grove property Picture: Zoopla

Shelley Grove, two-bed bungalow, £275,000

This Clifton property is one and a half miles away from the City Walls and is situated within a quiet cul-de-sac.

It has an electric fireplace with painted bricks and a bow window in the living room, two double bedrooms and one bathroom.

Less than a mile away are Vale of York Academy and Clifton with Rawcliffe primary school.

Bishopthorpe Road property Picture: Zoopla

Bishopthorpe Road, four-bed terrace house, £765,000

This Victorian townhouse on Bishopthorpe Road has its original features, including a bay window, cast iron fireplace and a converted basement.

The property has four bedrooms, including two doubles, two bathrooms, one of which is a wet room, and two reception rooms.

York station is less than a mile away, as is Seacroft primary school and Millthorpe school.