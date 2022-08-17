More than eight thousand people visited the annual Tockwith Show which was held after a two-years break caused by the Covid pandemic.

Helped by warm sunny weather there was a steady flow of visitors and exhibitors throughout the eventr last Sunday, August 7.

Now, organisers of the event have compiled a tally of visitor numbers, they have taken away the marquees, and are busily preparing for next year.

Show President Michelle Lee said last Sunday's show was everything they had hoped for.

“So many people put so much hard work into putting this show together so when we get such a large number of visitors enjoying the wide range of activities and displays it makes it all worthwhile.”

Michelle was chosen to be show President in 2019, but with Covid forcing the cancellation of the shows for the past two years, it was third time lucky this year.

“I’ve been involved with Tockwith Show for more years than I care to remember,” she said, “but that day was really special for me and one I will always treasure.”

Show Chair Georgina Watson said it was a great day for the organisers and for the community.

“Much of what we do is about showing people different aspects of farming and helping them understand how important the industry is to the economy and the community spirit of this region.

“That’s why it was great to see so many young children visiting the show and getting hands-on with the animals whether it was learning to shear sheep, riding their ponies, cuddling the lambs or finding out about some of the more exotic livestock.”

Now the showfield has been cleared and tied up, but already thoughts are turning to next year.

“A year seems a long time but I’m always amazed how quickly it can pass,” said Georgina, “so although this year’s show may be over we’ll be wasting no time in starting to plan for 2023 to make sure it’s even bigger and better than this year.”